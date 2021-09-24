S7 Group's new LCC Citrus to commence operations in Jul-2022

S7 Group announced (23-Sep-2021) its new low cost Russian airline will be named Citrus and will commence operations in Jul-2022. The LCC's network will focus on direct interregional domestic routes, mainly in central Russia, bypassing Moscow hubs. Citrus will operate a fleet of A320neo aircraft and a preliminary agreement has been signed for the first four aircraft. The airline plans to expand its fleet by six to eight aircraft p/a for its first three years of operations, reaching a fleet of more than 20 aircraft in 2024. Passenger traffic is expected to reach approximately one million in the first year of operations, increasing to between six and seven million p/a from 2024. Citrus will launch ticket sales in spring 2022. [more - original PR - Russian]