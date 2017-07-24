S7 Airlines takes delivery of first A320neo leased from BOC Aviation

S7 Airlines took delivery (21-Jul-2017) of its first A320neo leased from BOC Aviation. The aircraft is also the first A320neo powered by the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM engine to be delivered to any Russian carrier. BOC Aviation is scheduled to deliver a second A320neo to the airline in 1H2018. BOC Aviation MD and CEO Robert Martin said the delivery "is a milestone for us in many ways: not only is this the first A320neo to be delivered to a Russian airline, but it is also the country's first A320neo to be powered by Pratt & Whitney's new engine technology". [more - original PR]