S7 Airlines introduces new economy fare classes

S7 Airlines updated (03-Nov-2020) pricing to offer passengers new Basic, Standard and Plus economy fare classes. Economy Basic includes a 10kg cabin baggage allowance and standard catering options, Economy Standard additionally offers a 23kg checked baggage allowance and free seat selection, and Economy Plus offers priority check in and boarding, business lounge access, and free ticket refunds and exchanges. The carrier also offers Standard and Plus business fare classes. S7 Group commercial director Aleksey Dokuchaev said diversification and personalisation is a key trend in the services industry and the carrier is looking to provide a range of offers to a variety of traveller groups. [more - original PR - Russian]