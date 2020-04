Ryanair forecast (03-Apr-2020) net profit in the range of EUR950 million to EUR1000 million for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2020. The company stated the forecast is at the lower end of its previously announced guidance range as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. It also forecast an exceptional charge of EUR300 million in FY2020 due to expected FY2021 fuel hedge losses. [more - original PR]