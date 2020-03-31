31-Mar-2020 9:02 AM
Ryanair extends minimised schedule through to 09-Apr-2020, 90% of fleet grounded
Ryanair extended (30-Mar-2020) its minimised schedule through to 09-Apr-2020. Details for limited service routes include (Routes Online, 30-Mar-2020):
- Dublin-Amsterdam: Five times weekly;
- Dublin-Berlin Schoenefeld: Five times weekly;
- Dublin-Birmingham: Five times weekly;
- Dublin-Brussels: Four times weekly;
- Dublin-Bristol: Four times weekly;
- Dublin-Cologne: Twice weekly;
- Dublin-Edinburgh: Four times weekly;
- Dublin-Glasgow: Three times weekly;
- Dublin-Lisbon: Four times weekly;
- Dublin-London Gatwick: Daily;
- Dublin-London Stansted: Daily;
- Dublin-Manchester: Five times weekly;
- London Stansted-Berlin Schoenefeld: Five times weekly;
- London Stansted-Budapest: Four times weekly;
- London Stansted-Cork: Five times weekly;
- London Stansted-Eindhoven: Three times weekly;
- London Stansted-Lisbon: Daily.
Ryanair stated it is working with European governments to maintain certain routes for emergency reasons despite the likelihood of low passenger load factors, adding the low load factors will allow it to optimise social distancing onboard. The carrier has 90% of its fleet grounded as of 30-Mar-2020. [more - original PR]