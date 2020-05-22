Ryanair welcomes EU guidelines for return to operations and advice on face masks

Ryanair welcomed (21-May-2020) new EU guidelines for European citizens, stating they will allow for Europe's tourism industry to resume in Jul-2020 and Aug-2020. Ryanair also welcomed advice on the use of face masks, and called on Ireland's and UK's Governments to "drop their unimplementable and ineffective 14 day quarantine measures, which are now being scrapped in most other European countries in favour of face masks and social distancing". Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary stated: "14 day quarantines are ineffective and unimplementable. Requiring international arrivals to quarantine only after they have used multiple public transport providers to get from the airport to their ultimate destination has no basis in science or medicine". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - French]