Ryanair welcomes ECJ ruling that crews' home bases are not sole determinant of court jurisdiction

Ryanair welcomed (14-Sep-2017) the European Court of Justice (ECJ) decision in the 'Mons' case. Ryanair stated the ECJ ruled against the CTC Union argument that home bases (where crews start and end their work day) should be the sole determinant of what court jurisdiction can hear disputes on labour issues. Ryanair will continue to employ crew on Irish employment contracts and the carrier's chief people officer Eddie Wilson added: "We do not believe this "Mons" ruling will in any way alter our Irish contracts of employment or the union rights which all of our people enjoy under the protection of the Irish Constitution". [more - original PR]