12-May-2022 12:42 PM

Ryanair welcomes EASA, ECDC easing of mandatory face masks requirements for EU

Ryanair welcomed (11-May-2022) a move by EASA and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to ease mandatory face mask requirements within the EU, effective 16-May-2022. The LCC confirmed mandatory mask wearing will continue to and from the following countries, in accordance with their own regulations:

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said the LCC expects the above-mentioned countries to "relax their face mask rules over the coming days in line with these new health guidelines from EASA and the ECDC". [more - original PR]

