Ryanair welcomes court ruling stating no EU261 compensation due for strike related disruptions

Ryanair welcomed (04-Oct-2018) a Commercial Court of Barcelona's ruling confirming no EU261 compensation is due to passengers whose flights are cancelled due to internal strike action, as such strikes are beyond the airline's control. Commenting on recent European strike action, Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said: "If these strikes, by a tiny minority of Ryanair crew, were within Ryanair's control, there would be no strikes and no cancellations". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II - French]