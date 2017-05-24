Ryanair and Air Europa sign feeder codeshare agreement for Madrid services
Ryanair and Air Europa Lineas Aereas signed (23-May-2017) a partnership allowing Ryanair customers to browse and book Air Europa's services, through Ryanair's website. Phase II of the agreement will be a codeshare where Ryanair will place its code on Air Europa services from Madrid to 16 countries in North, Central, and South America, including Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Mexico and the US. Phase II will commence in 2H2017. Routes from Madrid Barajas Airport are as follows: Boston, Miami, New York JFK, Buenos Aires, Santa Cruz de La Sierra, Salvador, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Havana, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, Guayaquil, San Pedro Sula, Tel Aviv, Cancun, Asuncion, Lima, San Juan, Montevideo and Caracas. Under the agreement, Air Europa doubles its European connectivity, adding 53 destinations served by Ryanair from Madrid. Ryanair continues to discuss potential feed and connecting service partnerships with other long haul carriers, including TAP Portugal, IAG and Norwegian, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR - Ryanair] [more - original PR - Air Europa]