11-Feb-2021 4:54 AM
Ryanair urges European Commission to reject plans for additional state aid for Air France
Ryanair urged (10-Feb-2021) the European Commission to reject plans by France's Government to provide additional financial aid to Air France. The LCC stated that if Air France receives additional state aid "then effective remedies must be applied to ensure fair competition in the French market", including: "Air France giving up a substantial number of its take-off and landing slots at key French airports including Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly and Lyon". [more - original PR]