Ryanair urges Angela Merkel to abandon EUR9bn in state aid for 'Ungrateful' Lufthansa

Ryanair urged (27-May-2020) Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to abandon plans to give EUR9 billion in state aid to "ungrateful" Lufthansa. Ryanair suggested state aid should be replaced with a different scheme, which would reduce air travel taxes for all airlines operating in Germany for the next 24 months, to provide Lufthansa, and all other airlines in Germany, with transparent support. Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary stated: "It's time for Mrs Merkel to tell Lufthansa to 'buzz off' and bring an end to these illegal State Aid demands from the 'subsidy junkie' Lufthansa". [more - original PR]