Ryanair to return to 40% of normal schedule from 01-Jul-2020

Ryanair announced (12-May-2020) plans to return to 40% on its normal schedules from 90% of its pre-coronavirus network from 01-Jul-2020, subject to government restrictions on intra-EU services being lifted, and effective public health measures implemented at airports. There will be fewer daily and weekly frequencies on trunk routes, as Ryanair works to restore some services on the widest number of routes, rather than operating high frequency services on a small number. [more - original PR]