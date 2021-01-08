Ryanair to operate 'few, if any' UK or Ireland services from 21-Jan-2021

Ryanair announced (07-Jan-2021) plans to materially reduce its operating schedules and traffic forecast through Jan/Feb/Mar-2021, and expects its Jan-2021 traffic to fall under 1.25 million. Ryanair plans to significantly cut its operating schedules from 21-Jan-2021, resulting in "few, if any, flights being operated to/from Ireland or the UK" from the end of Jan-2021 "until such time as these draconian travel restrictions are removed". Ryanair said new coronavirus restrictions could also reduce Feb-2020 and Mar-2020 traffic to approximately 500,000 passengers per month. Ryanair stated the setbacks will reduce its FY2021 traffic forecast from "below 35m" to "between 26m to 30m passengers" and does not expect the service cuts and traffic reductions to materially affect its net loss for the year to 31-Mar-2021. [more - original PR]