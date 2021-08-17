17-Aug-2021 9:39 AM
Ryanair to operate eight new services from Poland for winter 2021/2022 schedule
Ryanair announced (16-Aug-2021) eight new routes from Poland for the winter 2021/2022 schedule. Ryanair will operate a total of over 700 frequencies per week in Poland to over 200 destinations. New services include:
- Warsaw Modlin-Aarhus: Twice weekly;
- Krakow-Budapest: Three times weekly;
- Krakow-Lille: Twice weekly;
- Poznań-Amman: Twice weekly;
- Poznań-Brussels South Charleroi: Twice weekly;
- Wrocław-Bournemouth: Twice weekly;
- Wrocław-Paphos: Three times weekly;
- Wrocław-Pisa: Twice weekly. [more - original PR - Polish]