24-Sep-2020 10:59 AM
Ryanair to open new base at Paris Beauvais-Tille Airport
Ryanair announced (23-Sep-2020) plans to open a new base at Paris Beauvais-Tille Airport on 03-Dec-2020. Ryanair's new base will deliver:
- Two based aircraft;
- Two new twice weekly routes to Paphos and Manchester;
- Connections to business hubs such as Barcelona, Dublin, Lisbon, Madrid and Milan with holiday destinations including Alicante, Bari, Faro or Thessaloniki, as well as city break options including Krakow, Rome and Porto;
- 32 services in total;
- More than 2300 direct and indirect jobs. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - French]