Ryanair announced (21-Dec-2020) plans to offer ticket exchanges and refunds to passengers affected by bans on UK services from 20-Dec-2020 to 24-Dec-2020. The carrier will operate permitted UK services and facilitate passengers who need to travel for business reasons. Passengers who wish to cancel travel plans will be offered a free ticket exchange for departures prior to 15-Mar-2021. [more - original PR]