Ryanair lowers checked baggage fees and raises size allowance to alleviate boarding delays

Ryanair announced (06-Sep-2017) new baggage policies, effective 01-Nov-2017, to reduce the number of passengers with two bags at boarding gates. Details include:

Checked baggage allowance increases from 15kg to 20kg for all bags;

Standard check in bag fee for 20kg bags reduced from EUR35 to EUR25;

Only priority boarding passengers permitted to bring two carry on bags onto aircraft;

All other passengers allowed one smaller carry on bag on board the aircraft, while second, larger 'wheelie bags' must be placed in the hold free of charge at the boarding gate.

Ryanair CMO Kenny Jacobs added: "These bag policy changes will cost Ryanair over EUR50 million p/a in reduced checked bag fees. However, we believe offering bigger bags at reduced fees will... Reduce the high volume of customers we have with two carry on bags at the boarding gates, which is causing flight delays due to large numbers of gate bag and cabin bag offloads".