1-Nov-2021 9:03 AM
Ryanair to launch five international services from Bournemouth Airport
Bournemouth Airport announced (29-Oct-2021) Ryanair plans to launch the following five international services:
- Bournemouth-Gran Canaria: Weekly, effective 31-Oct-2021;
- Bournemouth-Budapest: Twice weekly, effective 31-Oct-2021;
- Bournemouth-Dublin: Twice weekly, effective 31-Oct-2021;
- Bournemouth-Lisbon: Twice weekly, effective 02-Nov-2021;
- Bournemouth-Wroclaw: Twice weekly effective 03-Nov-2021. [more - original PR]