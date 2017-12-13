Loading
13-Dec-2017 6:51 AM

Ryanair dismisses IALPA strike, does not recognise union

Ryanair received (12-Dec-2017) notice from the "Aer Lingus pilots union IALPA [Irish Airlines Pilots' Association]" of a 24 hour strike by pilots directly employed by Ryanair on 20-Dec-2017. Details include:

  • Ryanair stated: "IALPA's own numbers confirm that it has the support of less than 28% of Ryanair's over 300 Dublin pilots";
  • Strike will "largely be confined to a small group of pilots who are working their notice and will shortly leave Ryanair, so they don't care how much upset they cause colleagues or customers";
  • Dublin pilots who participate in the planned industrial action will be in breach of the Dublin pilots base agreement. Pilots will also lose agreed benefits;
  • Ryanair does not recognise IALPA. [more - original PR]

