Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Oct-2018 11:59 AM

Ryanair to expand offering from Dublin Airport in summer 2019, nine new routes announced

Ryanair announced (11-Oct-2018) plans to expand its network from Dublin Airport in summer 2019. Details include:

  • Nine new routes:
  • More than 150 routes in total;
  • More than 1000 services weekly;
  • Four million passengers p/a, +3% year-on-year;
  • Supporting up to 12,500 onsite jobs.

Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said the carrier expects to handle 16.4 million passengers to and from Ireland in 2019, supporting up to 12,300 ancillary jobs and contributing to EUR2 billion in tourism spend. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More