12-Oct-2018 11:59 AM
Ryanair to expand offering from Dublin Airport in summer 2019, nine new routes announced
Ryanair announced (11-Oct-2018) plans to expand its network from Dublin Airport in summer 2019. Details include:
- Nine new routes:
- Bordeaux: Twice weekly;
- Bournemouth: Four times weekly from Apr-2019;
- Cagliari: Twice weekly;
- Frankfurt: Twice daily;
- Gothenburg: Twice weekly;
- Lourdes: Twice weekly;
- Luxembourg: Three times weekly;
- London Southend: Twice daily;
- Thessalonik: Twice weekly;
- More than 150 routes in total;
- More than 1000 services weekly;
- Four million passengers p/a, +3% year-on-year;
- Supporting up to 12,500 onsite jobs.
Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said the carrier expects to handle 16.4 million passengers to and from Ireland in 2019, supporting up to 12,300 ancillary jobs and contributing to EUR2 billion in tourism spend. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV]