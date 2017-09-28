Loading
Ryanair to slow growth over winter 2017/2018, 400,000 pax to be affected by cancellations

Ryanair announced (27-Sep-2017) plans to slow growth over winter 2017/2018 and a series of pilot incentives. Details include:

  • Plans to operate 25 (of 400) fewer aircraft from Nov-2017, and 10 (of 445) fewer aircraft from Apr-2018;
  • Slower growth eliminates risk of further cancellations;
    • Slower growth to create further spare aircraft and crews across Ryanair's 86 bases;
    • 400,000 passengers to be affected by cancellations over period;
    • Up to EUR80 travel voucher for affected passengers;
  • Roster all extra pilot leave necessary in Oct/Nov/Dec-2017 to meet the Irish Aviation Authority's requirement to complete a nine month annual leave transition period in order for Ryanair to start a new calendar leave year from 01-Jan-2018 with no backlog;
  • Implementing base supplements of EUR10,000 for captains and EUR5000 for first officers at Dublin, Stansted, Berlin and Frankfurt airports, effective 01-Oct-2017. [more - original PR]

