Ryanair announced (08-Dec-2017) plans to end its GDS partnership with Amadeus on 15-Dec-2017. Ryanair CMO Kenny Jacobs commented: "Our distribution partnership with Amadeus, which has been in place since September 2014, will end on 15 December next after a new commercial agreement could not be reached... We will continue to work together through our use of the Navitaire platform, an Amadeus company". [more - original PR]