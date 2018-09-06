Become a CAPA Member
6-Sep-2018 4:16 PM

Ryanair to double traffic from Warsaw Modlin, accuses Warsaw Chopin of hindering growth

Ryanair announced (05-Sep-2018) plans to double traffic at Warsaw Modlin Airport from three million to six million passengers p/a over the next five years. The expansion will also create up to 2250 new jobs. Ryanair added: "The growth and development of Modlin is being unfairly and unlawfully blocked by the competing Chopin Airport and its owners, PPL. Ryanair has already lodged a complaint with the EU and has also made a written offer to co finance or invest in any new infrastructural development at Modlin needed to allow it to grow". [more - original PR]

