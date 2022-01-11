11-Jan-2022 3:35 PM
Ryanair to discontinue 17 services as part of Frankfurt base closure
Ryanair plans to discontinue the following services from Frankfurt in Mar-2022, as per a 10-Jan-2022 GDS inventory and timetable display:
- 25-Mar-2022:
- Catania: Four times weekly;
- Fuerteventura: Twice weekly;
- Krakow: Four times weekly;
- Lanzarote: Twice weekly;
- Las Palmas: Twice weekly;
- Malaga: Three times weekly;
- 26-Mar-2022:
- Alicante: Three times weekly;
- Athens: Four times weekly;
- Barcelona: Five times weekly;
- Brindisi: Twice weekly;
- Dublin: 12 times weekly;
- Faro: Twice weekly;
- London Stansted: Twice daily;
- Milan Bergamo: Daily;
- Palma de Mallorca: Six times weekly;
- Tenerife South: Twice weekly;
- Valencia: Four times weekly.
As previously reported by CAPA, the LCC plans to close its Frankfurt base on 31-Mar-2022, reporting high airport charges. The carrier will relocate its five based aircraft from the airport to others within its network, with all flight crew eligible to secure positions at alternative locations within the Ryanair network.