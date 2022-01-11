Become a CAPA Member
11-Jan-2022 3:35 PM

Ryanair to discontinue 17 services as part of Frankfurt base closure

Ryanair plans to discontinue the following services from Frankfurt in Mar-2022, as per a 10-Jan-2022 GDS inventory and timetable display:

As previously reported by CAPA, the LCC plans to close its Frankfurt base on 31-Mar-2022, reporting high airport charges. The carrier will relocate its five based aircraft from the airport to others within its network, with all flight crew eligible to secure positions at alternative locations within the Ryanair network.

