Ryanair to cut Dublin based fleet by 20% in winter 2018

Ryanair approved (25-Jul-2018) plans to reduce its Dublin based fleet from 30 to 24 (at most) aircraft for the 2018/2019 winter season. Details include:

Reductions driven by the growth of Ryanair's Polish charter airline, Ryanair Sun , and a down turn in forward bookings and airfares in Ireland due to pilot strikes;

, and a down turn in forward bookings and airfares in due to pilot strikes; Ryanair Sun will offer more than 10 aircraft to Polish tour operators, compared to five aircraft offered in summer 2018;

Ryanair does not expect route suspensions from Dublin, however frequencies may be reduced on selected routes;

More than 100 pilots and more than 200 cabin crew positions to be cut.

Ryanair's COO Peter Bellew commented: "Ryanair operates a fleet of over 450 aircraft from 87 bases across Europe. We can only do so if we continue to offer low fares, reliable flight services to our customers, and if our reputation for reliability or forward bookings is affected, then base and potential job cuts such as these at Dublin are a deeply regretted consequence". [more - original PR]