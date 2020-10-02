Ryanair to close Cork and Shannon bases if EU travel regulations are not amended

Ryanair notified (01-Oct-2020) Ireland's Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport Eamon Ryan of plans to close its Cork and Shannon bases from 26-Oct-2020, due to the impact of government imposed travel restrictions. Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson said: "We had a 30 minute online meeting with Minister Ryan today, during which we complained that neither he or his Department has implemented any of the Aviation Task Force recommendations since they were submitted on 07-Jul-2020 last, some three months ago". Mr Wilson said if Ireland's Government "does not fully adopt the EU travel regulations permitting unrestricted air travel to/from those regions of Europe that are Green or Amber from 13-Oct-2020" the airports "will not reopen until 01-Apr-2021, at the earliest". [more - original PR]