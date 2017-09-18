Loading
Ryanair to cancel 40-50 services daily for six weeks to 'improve operational resilience'

Ryanair announced (15-Sep-2017) plans to cancel 40 to 50 services per day over six weeks until the end of Oct-2017 to "improve its system-wide punctuality which has fallen below 80%". Ryanair head of communications Robin Kiely added: "By cancelling less than 2% of our flying programme over the next six weeks... we can improve the operational resilience of our schedules and restore punctuality to our annualised target of 90%". Mr Kiely also attributed recent reductions in on time performance to pilots' annual leave, and ATC capacity delays and strikes. [more - original PR]

