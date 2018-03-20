Ryanair to acquire up to 75% of Laudamotion, position carrier as an 'Austrian low fares airline'

Ryanair entered (20-Mar-2018) a partnership and stake acquisition agreement with Laudamotion. Ryanair will acquire an initial 24.9% stake in Laudamotion, which will increase "as soon as possible" to 75%, subject to EU competition approval. Laudamotion owner and MD Niki Lauda will chair the Laudamotion board and oversee implementation of the operational strategy, with Ryanair stating Laudamotion will become "a successful Austrian low fares airline". Ryanair will also provide financial and management support to Laudamotion and six wet leased aircraft for summer 2018. Ryanair stated the 75% stake investment will be worth less than EUR50 million, however Ryanair will provide an additional EUR50 million for "year one start up and operating costs". Mr Lauda and Ryanair expect Laudamotion to reach profitability by the third year of operations and plan to expand the carrier's fleet to "at least" 30 Airbus aircraft. [more - original PR]