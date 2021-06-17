Become a CAPA Member
17-Jun-2021 5:02 AM

Ryanair takes delivery of first Boeing 737 MAX 8200

Ryanair received (16-Jun-2021) its first Boeing 737 MAX 8200 'Gamechanger' aircraft in Seattle on 16-Jun-2021. The aircraft flew overnight from Seattle to Dublin Airport. This is the first delivery of Ryanair's 210 firm order of the aircraft, which is an investment valued at more than USD22 billion. Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary said due to delivery delays, "we expect to take delivery of just 12 of these aircraft during summer 2021" with six to Ryanair and six to Malta Air. Ryanair expects to take delivery of an additional 50 aircraft before summer 2022. [more - original PR]

