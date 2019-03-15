Ryanair Sun to rebrand as Buzz in autumn 2019

Ryanair Sun announced (14-Mar-2019) plans to rebrand as Buzz in autumn 2019, operating on a Polish air operator's certificate. The carrier will also launch a website and app in autumn 2019. Buzz's fleet includes 17 aircraft and will increase to 25 aircraft in summer 2019. Ryanair Sun CEO Michał Kaczmarzyk said: "Following a successful year of growth for Ryanair Sun, we are delighted that our planes will have a new and unique branding as we launch Buzz". Mr Kaczmarzyk added Buzz will continue to operate scheduled and charter services. [more - original PR - English/French]