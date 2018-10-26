Ryanair signs CLAs with Belgian unions, calls on Spanish and Portuguese counterparts to follow suit

Ryanair signed (25-Oct-2018) Collective Labour Agreements (CLAs) with the Belgian unions CNE-CSC and LBC-NVK to cover all directly employed pilots and cabin crew in Belgium. Belgian labour laws will also apply to all Ryanair pilots and cabin crew in Belgium no later than 31-Jan-2019. Ryanair chief people officer Eddie Wilson commented: "We expect that these new agreements will encourage the cabin crew unions in both Spain and Portugal to remove competitor airline employees (who have been blocking progress) and to quickly conclude cabin crew agreements in those two countries, as that's what our Portuguese and Spanish cabin crew are now demanding". As previously reported by CAPA, both CNE-CSC and LBC-NVK threatened to call further strike action if Ryanair continued its position of hiring staff under Irish contracts. [more - original PR]