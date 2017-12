Italy's ANPAC union announced (01-Dec-2017) its members among Ryanair's pilots will strike on 15-Dec-2017 from 13:00 to 17:00. The strike action will affect all Ryanair services departing Italy during the period. Ryanair's senior management consistently stated it will not engage with unions and only directly addresses staff issues via its own employee representative councils. [more - original PR - Italian]