30-Jul-2019 1:31 PM

Ryanair revenue per pax flat in 1Q2019, traffic increases 11% to 42m

Ryanair reported (29-Jul-2019) the following operational highlights for 1Q2019:

  • Revenue per passenger flat at EUR55 (6% lower fares offset by 14% higher ancillary revenue);
  • Traffic up 11% to 42 million passengers;
  • 239 new routes and four new bases (Bordeaux, Marseille, London Southend and Berlin) launched;
  • Malta Air became the fourth group airline;
  • Laudamotion's Airbus fleet increased to 20 A320s;
  • Boeing MAX deliveries further delayed to the end of 2019;
  • Ryanair became the first EU airline to publish monthly CO2 emissions (66g per passenger/km);
  • EUR700 million share buyback commenced in May-2019. [more - original PR]

