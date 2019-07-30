30-Jul-2019 1:31 PM
Ryanair revenue per pax flat in 1Q2019, traffic increases 11% to 42m
Ryanair reported (29-Jul-2019) the following operational highlights for 1Q2019:
- Revenue per passenger flat at EUR55 (6% lower fares offset by 14% higher ancillary revenue);
- Traffic up 11% to 42 million passengers;
- 239 new routes and four new bases (Bordeaux, Marseille, London Southend and Berlin) launched;
- Malta Air became the fourth group airline;
- Laudamotion's Airbus fleet increased to 20 A320s;
- Boeing MAX deliveries further delayed to the end of 2019;
- Ryanair became the first EU airline to publish monthly CO2 emissions (66g per passenger/km);
- EUR700 million share buyback commenced in May-2019. [more - original PR]