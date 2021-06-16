Become a CAPA Member
16-Jun-2021 2:37 PM

Ryanair resumes Shannon services

Shannon Group stated (15-Jun-2021) Ryanair resumed eight services from Shannon Airport to destinations including Reus, London Stansted, London Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw and Warsaw Modlin, with Manchester service scheduled to commence on 18-Jun-2021. In total, the airport will handle 18 weekly frequencies. Ryanair plans to add further destinations ahead of 19-Jul-2021, when the non-essential travel ban will be lifted with the introduction of the EU Digital Covid Certificate system. [more - original PR]

