16-Jun-2021 2:37 PM
Ryanair resumes Shannon services
Shannon Group stated (15-Jun-2021) Ryanair resumed eight services from Shannon Airport to destinations including Reus, London Stansted, London Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw and Warsaw Modlin, with Manchester service scheduled to commence on 18-Jun-2021. In total, the airport will handle 18 weekly frequencies. Ryanair plans to add further destinations ahead of 19-Jul-2021, when the non-essential travel ban will be lifted with the introduction of the EU Digital Covid Certificate system. [more - original PR]