Ryanair announced (01-Jul-2020) the carrier returned to operations with more than 1000 daily frequencies across Europe, and launched 500,000 seats at a reduced fare for travel in Aug-2020 and Sep-2020. Ryanair will operate across 200 European airports, restoring almost 90% of its pre-COVID-19 route network, albeit with lower frequencies and lower fares. [more - original PR]