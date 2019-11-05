Become a CAPA Member
5-Nov-2019 8:05 AM

Ryanair reports operational highlights for H1FY2020

Ryanair reported (04-Nov-2019) the following operational highlights for H1FY2020, ended 30-Sep-2019:

  • Traffic increased 11% year-on-year to 86 million passengers;
  • Revenue per guest increased 1% (5% lower fares; ancillary revenue increased 16%);
  • 90% of flights arrived on time (excluding ATC delays);
  • Five new bases opened at Bordeaux, Marseille, Toulouse, London Southend and Berlin;
  • Georgia and Armenia become the 39th and 40th countries in Ryanair's network;
  • EUR250 million returned to shareholders under EUR700 million buyback programme. [more - original PR]

