5-Nov-2019 8:05 AM
Ryanair reports operational highlights for H1FY2020
Ryanair reported (04-Nov-2019) the following operational highlights for H1FY2020, ended 30-Sep-2019:
- Traffic increased 11% year-on-year to 86 million passengers;
- Revenue per guest increased 1% (5% lower fares; ancillary revenue increased 16%);
- 90% of flights arrived on time (excluding ATC delays);
- Five new bases opened at Bordeaux, Marseille, Toulouse, London Southend and Berlin;
- Georgia and Armenia become the 39th and 40th countries in Ryanair's network;
- EUR250 million returned to shareholders under EUR700 million buyback programme. [more - original PR]