23-Oct-2018 8:46 AM

Ryanair reports operational highlights for 1H2018

Ryanair reported (22-Oct-2018) the following operational highlights for 1H2018:

  • Increased holding in Laudamotion to 75%;
    • Laudamotion will handle up to three million guests passengers in 2018 but will lose approximately EUR150 million in start-up year one exceptional costs;
  • Ancillaries increased by 27% to EUR1.3 billion and drove an 8% increase in total revenue to EUR4.8 billion;
    • Investment in Ryanair Labs continues to deliver strong ancillary revenue growth;
  • Membership of 'MyRyanair' increased to 50 million members and the Ryanair digital platform now receives more than one billion visits p/a;
  • A major upgrade of Ryanair's digital platform is also currently underway, including website, app and third party ancillary product plug-in to facilitate improved personalisation;
  • Signed agreements with pilot and cabin crew unions in Ireland, Italy, UK, Germany and Portugal. [more - original PR]

