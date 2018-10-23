23-Oct-2018 8:46 AM
Ryanair reports operational highlights for 1H2018
Ryanair reported (22-Oct-2018) the following operational highlights for 1H2018:
- Increased holding in Laudamotion to 75%;
- Laudamotion will handle up to three million guests passengers in 2018 but will lose approximately EUR150 million in start-up year one exceptional costs;
- Ancillaries increased by 27% to EUR1.3 billion and drove an 8% increase in total revenue to EUR4.8 billion;
- Investment in Ryanair Labs continues to deliver strong ancillary revenue growth;
- Membership of 'MyRyanair' increased to 50 million members and the Ryanair digital platform now receives more than one billion visits p/a;
- A major upgrade of Ryanair's digital platform is also currently underway, including website, app and third party ancillary product plug-in to facilitate improved personalisation;
- Signed agreements with pilot and cabin crew unions in Ireland, Italy, UK, Germany and Portugal. [more - original PR]