Ryanair reports 6% of services delayed due to ATC staff shortages
Ryanair, via its official Twitter account, stated (03-Oct-2018) ATC staff shortages in France, Germanyand Spainresulted in more than 140 (6%) delays on 03-Oct-2018. The carrier again called on the EUand respective governments to take urgent action to eliminate ATC staff shortages.
