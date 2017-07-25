Ryanair reports 50% operating profit growth in Q1FY2018

Ryanair reported (24-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Revenue: EUR1910 million, +13% year-on-year; Ancillary: EUR501.0 million, +13%;

Total operating costs: EUR1450 million, +5%; Fuel: EUR513.0 million, -1%; Airport and handling charges: EUR267.0 million, +11%;

Operating profit: EUR460.2 million, +50%;

Net profit: EUR397.1 million, +55%;

Passengers: 35.0 million, +12%;

Passenger load factor: 96%, +2ppts;

Average fare: EUR40, +1%

Total assets: EUR12,017 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR1034 million;

Total liabilities: EUR7749 million.

Results were affected by the timing of Easter. The airline raised its FY2018 traffic target by one million passengers to 131 million. [more - original PR]