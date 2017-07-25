Loading
25-Jul-2017 1:01 PM

Ryanair reports 50% operating profit growth in Q1FY2018

Ryanair reported (24-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2017:

  • Revenue: EUR1910 million, +13% year-on-year;
    • Ancillary: EUR501.0 million, +13%;
  • Total operating costs: EUR1450 million, +5%;
    • Fuel: EUR513.0 million, -1%;
    • Airport and handling charges: EUR267.0 million, +11%;
  • Operating profit: EUR460.2 million, +50%;
  • Net profit: EUR397.1 million, +55%;
  • Passengers: 35.0 million, +12%;
  • Passenger load factor: 96%, +2ppts;
  • Average fare: EUR40, +1%
  • Total assets: EUR12,017 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR1034 million;
  • Total liabilities: EUR7749 million.

Results were affected by the timing of Easter. The airline raised its FY2018 traffic target by one million passengers to 131 million. [more - original PR]