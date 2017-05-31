Ryanair reports 13% increase in ancillary revenues for FY2017

Ryanair reported (30-May-2017) a 13% year-on-year increase in ancillary revenues to EUR1.8 billion for FY2017. Ryanair also raised its medium term guidance for ancillary sales to 30% of total revenues by Mar-2020. In FY2017, ancillary revenues accounted for 27% of total revenues. As previously reported by CAPA, Ryanair plans to become the "Amazon of travel' by offering increased services and accommodation bookings via its website. [more - original PR]