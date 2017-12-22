Ryanair: VC pilot strike in Germany 'unjustified and unnecessary'

Ryanair responded (21-Dec-2017) to Vereinigung Cockpit's (VC) decision to call a four hour pilot strike in Germany. Details include:
- VC's action is "unjustified and unnecessary" as Ryanair earlier agreed to meet with the union in Frankfurt on 05-Jan-2018 to progress the negotiations on a collective labour agreement for Germany;
- At Ryanair's meeting with VC on 20-Dec-2017, VC confirmed that the Ryanair Pilots Council was not elected by Ryanair pilots;
- VC's Ryanair Pilots Council contained one former contract pilot who had not worked for Ryanair for 15 months and is currently in litigation with Ryanair in Germany;
- Ryanair requests its German pilots to work as normal;
- Ryanair will continue to engage with VC. [more - original PR]