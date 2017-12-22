Loading
22-Dec-2017 11:06 AM

Ryanair: VC pilot strike in Germany 'unjustified and unnecessary'

Ryanair responded (21-Dec-2017) to Vereinigung Cockpit's (VC) decision to call a four hour pilot strike in Germany. Details include:

  • VC's action is "unjustified and unnecessary" as Ryanair earlier agreed to meet with the union in Frankfurt on 05-Jan-2018 to progress the negotiations on a collective labour agreement for Germany;
  • At Ryanair's meeting with VC on 20-Dec-2017, VC confirmed that the Ryanair Pilots Council was not elected by Ryanair pilots;
  • VC's Ryanair Pilots Council contained one former contract pilot who had not worked for Ryanair for 15 months and is currently in litigation with Ryanair in Germany;
  • Ryanair requests its German pilots to work as normal;
  • Ryanair will continue to engage with VC. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More