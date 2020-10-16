Ryanair reduces winter schedule capacity from 60% to 40%
Ryanair released (15-Oct-2020) its revised winter schedule, with plans to reduce its Nov-2020 to Mar-2021 capacity down from 60% of its 2019 schedule to 40%, while maintaining a load factor of 70%, as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions. Restrictions imposed by EU Governments, air travel to/from much of Central Europe, the UK, Ireland, Austria, Belgium and Portugal have been heavily curtailed, with forward bookings weakening slightly in Oct-2020, but materially in Nov-2020 and Dec-2020. Ryanair expects to maintain up to 65% of its winter route network, but with reduced frequency. In addition to the winter closures of bases in Cork, Shannon and Toulouse, Ryanair announced significant base aircraft cuts in Belgium, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Vienna. Ryanair expects full FY2021 traffic to fall to approximately 38 million passengers, however guidance may be revised further downwards. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]