Ryanair proposes EUR400m placing

Ryanair announced (04-Sep-2020) plans to conduct an equity raise, through a non pre emptive placing of new ordinary shares of EUR0.006 each in the capital of the company to institutional investors and certain others, to raise gross proceeds of approximately EUR400 million. The placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuild, and will be made available to qualifying new and existing eligible institutional investors. The placing is expected to help better position the Group to move quickly to capitalise on opportunities should they arise. Additionally, the placing should significantly de-risk the Group's debt repayments over the next 12 months. [more - original PR]