23-Jul-2018 3:54 PM
Ryanair profits down in Q1FY2019 as fares decline and fuel costs increase
Ryanair reported (23-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: EUR2079 million, +9% year-on-year;
- Ancillary: EUR624.9 million, +25%;
- Total operating costs: EUR1708 million, +18%;
- Fuel: EUR630.9 million, +23%;
- Labour: EUR280.1 million, +5%;
- Operating profit: EUR370.5 million, -19%;
- Net profit: EUR309 million, -22%;
- Passengers: 37.6 million, +7%;
- Load factor: 96%, stable;
- Average fare: EUR39, -4%;
- Cost per passenger: 45, +10%;
- Total assets: EUR12,794 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR1354 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR7966 million. [more - original PR]