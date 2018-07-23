Become a CAPA Member
23-Jul-2018

Ryanair profits down in Q1FY2019 as fares decline and fuel costs increase

Ryanair reported (23-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

  • Revenue: EUR2079 million, +9% year-on-year;
    • Ancillary: EUR624.9 million, +25%;
  • Total operating costs: EUR1708 million, +18%;
    • Fuel: EUR630.9 million, +23%;
    • Labour: EUR280.1 million, +5%;
  • Operating profit: EUR370.5 million, -19%;
  • Net profit: EUR309 million, -22%;
  • Passengers: 37.6 million, +7%;
  • Load factor: 96%, stable;
  • Average fare: EUR39, -4%;
  • Cost per passenger: 45, +10%;
  • Total assets: EUR12,794 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR1354 million;
  • Total liabilities: EUR7966 million. [more - original PR]

