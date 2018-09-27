Ryanair outlines union recognition and CLA advancements, accuses competitors of interference

Ryanair outlined (26-Sep-2018) the following advancements in its negotiations with unions:

Irish recognition agreement with FORSA union, covering pilots and cabin crew;

union, covering pilots and cabin crew; Irish mediation agreement covering pilot seniority, promotions, and base transfers;

Recognition and collective labour agreements (CLA) for all Ryanair pilots based in Italy ;

; Recognition and CLA agreements for all cabin crew based in Italy;

Recognition agreement with British Airlines Pilots' Association covering all UK based pilots;

covering all based pilots; Recognition agreement with Unite the union covering all UK based cabin crew;

Recognition agreement with ver.di to cover German cabin crew.

Ryanair stated it wishes to "set the record straight, correct competitor trade union propaganda and pave the way to a speedy conclusion of collective labour agreements", with CEO Michael O'Leary adding: "We have made real progress with the unions and our people in many EU countries since we agreed to recognise unions in Dec-2017. However, in certain countries, most notably in Portugal, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, and Sweden similar progress is being impeded by the interference of competitor airline pilots and cabin crew who are conspiring to call repeated and unnecessary strikes, which are disrupting Ryanair's customers, and damaging our business for the benefit of their legacy airline employers". [more - original PR]