Ryanair operating profit increases 5% in FY2017

Ryanair reported (30-May-2017) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Total operating revenue: EUR6648 million, +2% year-on-year; Ancillary: EUR1780 million, +13%;

Total operating costs: EUR5114 million, +1%; Fuel: EUR1913 million, -8%; Airport and handling charges: EUR864.8 million, +4%;

Operating profit: EUR1534 million, +5%;

Net profit: EUR1316 million, +6%;

Passengers: 120.0 million, +13%;

Load factor: 94%, +1ppt;

Average fare: EUR41, -13%;

Total assets: EUR11,990 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR1224 million;

Total liabilities: EUR7567 million.

Ryanair: "As usual at this time of year, the full year outlook is clouded by the absence of H2 yield visibility. We expect our “load factor active” policy will grow traffic 8% to 130m. While forward bookings in H1 are reasonably robust (up 1% on prior year) pricing remains soft, and depends on the absence of security events in Europe’s cities or airports. While Q1 will benefit from Easter, we have limited visibility of close-in peak summer bookings and zero H2 visibility”. Source: Company statement, 30-May-2017.