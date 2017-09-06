Ryanair opens 85th European base at Memmingen Airport and launches summer 2018 schedule

Ryanair opened (05-Sep-2017) its 85th base in Europe and 10th in Germany at Memmingen Allgaeu Airport and announced its summer 2018 schedule from the airport. Highlights include:
- One based aircraft (USD100 million investment);
- Six new routes:
- Fez: Twice weekly;
- Oradea: Twice weekly;
- Seville: Twice weekly;
- Stockholm: Twice weekly;
- Thessaloniki: Twice weekly;
- Warsaw: Three times weekly;
- Increased Alicante frequency;
- 19 routes in total;
- 50 services weekly;
- Up to 860,000 passengers p/a, increase traffic by 26%;
- Supporting up to 645 onsite jobs p/a. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - German]