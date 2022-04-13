Become a CAPA Member
Ryanair opens new base at Nuremberg, announces 2022 summer schedule

Ryanair opened (12-Apr-2022) a new base at Nuremberg Albrecht Durer Airport and announced its 2022 summer schedule, with 29 routes including 15 new connections to the following destinations:

The LCC plans to base two aircraft at the airport, with 90 weekly frequencies to support 60 direct jobs. [more - original PR - German]

