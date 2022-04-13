13-Apr-2022 12:25 PM
Ryanair opens new base at Nuremberg, announces 2022 summer schedule
Ryanair opened (12-Apr-2022) a new base at Nuremberg Albrecht Durer Airport and announced its 2022 summer schedule, with 29 routes including 15 new connections to the following destinations:
- Banja Luka;
- Bologna;
- Cagliari;
- Chania;
- Dublin;
- Faro;
- Girona;
- Ibiza;
- Lamezia;
- Madeira;
- Ponta Delgada;
- Sofia;
- Tallinn;
- Valencia;
- Venice.
The LCC plans to base two aircraft at the airport, with 90 weekly frequencies to support 60 direct jobs. [more - original PR - German]