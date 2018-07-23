Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Jul-2018 4:53 PM

Ryanair maintains FY2019 profit guidance

Ryanair stated (23-Jul-2018) it continues to guide FY2019 profits after tax in a range of EUR1.25 billion to EUR1.3 billion. Ryanair said while 1Q2018 fares were marginally stronger than previously expected, the recent weaker fare environment and the expected impact of crew strikes on forward pricing mean that 2Q2018 fares will only rise by approximately 1% (previously guided +4%). Ryanair said: "With almost zero H2 visibility, our H2 guidance of broadly flat fares remains unchanged at this time. Ancillary revenue continues to perform well but will not offset a EUR430m higher fuel bill or a 6% increase in ex - fuel unit costs". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More